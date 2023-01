MetMalaysia: Danger-level continuous heavy rain for Johor, Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level continuous heavy rain warning for several districts in Johor and Sabah until Wednesday.

According to a statement issued at 7pm today, the districts involved in Johor are Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru while in Sabah, the affected districts are Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat (Pitas and Kudat).

A severe-level continuous heavy rain is also expected until Wednesday in Johor (Segamat, Batu Pahat and Pontian); Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Mukah and Bintulu (Bintulu) in Sarawak and Sabah’s interior (Tambunan), West Coast, Tawau (Lahad Datu) and Kudat (Kota Marudu).

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia also issued a warning of continuous rain at the alert level within the same period for Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin); Johor (Tangkak and Muar); Sri Aman, Sarikei (Pakan and Julau), Sibu, Bintulu (Tatau and Sebauh) and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) in Sarawak and Sandakan (Tongod) in Sabah. – Bernama