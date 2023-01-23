Premier spares busy schedule visiting CNY open houses

KUCHING (Jan 23): A busy daily schedule did not prevent Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg from attending Chinese New Year open house invitations this year.

On the first day of the celebration yesterday, he visited the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year open house held at the party’s headquarters at Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui.

The excitement of the open house was clearly visible as people from various racial and religious backgrounds can be seen attending the event.

Abang Johari’s arrival at Dewan Sa’ati of the SUPP Headquarters around 10.17am was greeted by SUPP President and Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian as well as the party’s top officials and the state cabinet.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and others.

After his visit to the SUPP Headquarters, Abang Johari continued the open house visit at the residence of Dato Steve Ng who is Plaza Merdeka managing director at Jalan Bampfylde around 11am.

He and his entourage then went to the Chinese New Year open house event of Sarawak State Legal Adviser, Dato Sri JC Fong which was held at the Lagenda Condominium lobby, Jalan Mathies here at around 12.30pm.

Apart from that, he also did not miss the opportunity to fulfill the invitation of Normah Medical Specialist Center managing director Dato Dr Au Yong at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg before moving to the residence of the President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kuching, Datuk Tan Jit Kee at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here around 1.30pm.

Abang Johari’s open house visits in conjunction with the Chinese New Year for the first day concluded after he visited the residence of the former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan at Fairway Villa, Jalan Siol Kanan, Petra Jaya here at 3.30pm.