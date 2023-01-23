SDMC: S’wak records one death in Covid-19 Epid Week 3

KUCHING (jAN 23): Sarawak recorded one death from Covid-19 in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 3, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In its weekly update, the committee said the only death was recorded in Sibu.

As for Covid-19 cases in Week 3, SDMC said Sarawak recorded 110 cases – a drop from the 216 cases in the previous week – with Kuching continuing the top the list with 37 cases, followed by Sibu (15), Miri (11), Bintulu (10) and Samarahan (9).

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Bau with three cases; two cases each in Sarikei, Limbang, Mukah, Selangau, Betong and Sebuyau; and one case each in Dalat, Subis, Kapit, Lundu, Kabong, Simunjan, Kanowit, Matu, Asajaya, Bukit Mabong, Sebauh, Tebedu, and Gedong.

The remaining districts did not record any cases.