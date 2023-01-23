Social activist: PM Anwar made right move to focus on S’wak

BINTULU (Jan 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s first official visit to Sarawak recently since assuming the post after the 15th general election has been viewed by the people as the new chapter of Sarawak’s journey in Malaysia, said social activist Dr Abdul Kuddus Ramlee.

He believed the 10th Prime Minister has started his wise move and now the Sarawakians are closely watching the next move from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government, led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Sarawak GPS team led by Jo (Abang Johari) should dance to the beat of Anwar’s drum,” he wrote on Facebook when summarising the views of some professional individuals following Anwar’s official visit recently.

He said the strengthening of Sarawak’s people who are made up of various tribes and lineages should be given priority.

“Not all Sarawakians can enjoy a good life. There are many people who still live in villages and longhouses who live in poverty and have to do anything to find money to send their children and grandchildren to school. This situation has been happening for a long time and is still happening,” said Abdul Kuddus.

He said the Sarawakians are requesting that the GPS Government can focus on development in rural areas, hoping to get fair treatment from the GPS Government.

“Government agencies that provide agricultural grant assistance should do their responsibility faster by reducing the bureaucracy that makes them ineligible for government assistance on trivial issues,” he said.

He said efforts to introduce modern agriculture must be done more holistically and effectively to the rural population.

Abdul Kuddus said sufficient guidance should be given so that the assistance can reach the target groups and the process must be done quicker.

Abdul Kuddus said the GPS government should no longer give away large areas to ‘towkays’ and similar people for farming purposes.

“The people want GPS through the relevant ministers and departments to go to the field to measure Bumiputera-owned land and issuing land grants so that it can be cultivated.

“The Sarawak Land and Survey Department through its director and officers must open old files and make immediate decisions on all land claims from the people,” he said.

He questioned why it is so difficult for the state government to issue the land titles and he claimed that there were cases that overlap for several years until many applicants have passed away.

Abdul Kuddus said the GPS is always chanting for the people to cultivate their land but he questioned how they can do it on just a small piece of land if water and electricity facilities are not available.

He said even the land grants were not issued from the old chest that was rusting in the government offices.

“The people of Sarawak have given a great mandate to GPS. So do it to help them in the issues mentioned above, in line with the Sarawak First slogan,” he added.

He said Anwar has stressed that the demands from Sabah and Sarawak in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are among the most important matters that need to be resolved.

Anwar explained that the matters contained in the agreement must be adhered to, as well as Sabah and Sarawak demands for the eroded rights that should be returned.

“The narrative is, Jo and his team need to use the opportunity that has opened up from Anwar so that our rights are returned.

“The issue of house lots, land lots without grants, roads to villages and longhouses, flash floods must be given priority,” said Abdul Kuddus.

He said the presence of the Orang Ulu group from Belaga who had to travel for more than 15 hours at the Majlis Kenduri Rakat just to get to Kuching to meet Anwar is an evidence that what was said above is true as they also invited the Prime Minister to visit them in Belaga and Hulu Rajang.

“Reduce the mega project first and focus on the human development of the rural population. Request GPS to upgrade dilapidated schools including hospitals and polyclinics that are in short supply,” he said.