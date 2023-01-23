Wee hopes to provide better understanding of Chinese schools as trustee member

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Dato Richard Wee said he has yet to receive the official letter of his appointment as a member of the Yayasan Sarawak board of trustees.

“I’m honoured to be appointed as (Yayasan Sarawak) trustee (member), however up to today, I have yet to receive any official appointment letter.

“I still do not know what are the things inside (the board). I try to get into the first meeting first,” he said when met by reporters at his residence during his Chinese New Year open house here yesterday.

With his appointment, Wee expressed hope that he can provide information to Yayasan Sarawak on Chinese schools to ensure better understanding.

“Yayasan Sarawak is involved in education and scholarship. Since I’m involved in the Chinese school management board, I hope that I will be able to bring all information to Yayasan Sarawak to get them to understand Chinese schools so that we can have better understanding.

“At the same time, I’d also like to learn how the scholarships are being evaluated and hope to achieve a fair, transparent, and balanced allocation of the scholarships,” he said.