Abang Johari continues Chinese New Year visits in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 24): The second day of Chinese New Year (CNY) yesterday saw Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his entourage visiting a few houses here.

He began his open house visit at the residence of Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang at Batu Kawa here.

Accompanying him was Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak chief executive officer Syeed Mohd Hussein, and the Premier’s Department deputy minister (Law, Malaysian Agreement 1963, and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

After visiting Lo’s residence, Abang Johari and his entourage visited the residence of Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng at Jalan Rock here.

Abang Johari and his entourage then went to Sarawak Deputy Premier Dr Sim Kui Hian’s residence at Jalan Wan Abdul Rahman here.

Abang Johari’s Chinese New Year open house visits concluded after he visited the residence of Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) director Datu Dr Chai Khin Chung at Tabuan Tranquility here.