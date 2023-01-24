Awg Tgh hopes Covid-19 pandemic situation improves as people starts celebrating festivities in full force

KUCHING (Jan 24): Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has hoped that the Covid-19 pandemic situation will improve as people are starting to celebrate festivities normally.

He also noted that this year’s Chinese New Year celebration would be auspicious as families are able to reunite again in full force.

“Now we can celebrate Chinese New Year as usual. I hope this year the pandemic situation will get better and improve,” he told reporters when met at the Lawn Tennis Association of Malaysia (LTAM) vice-president Dato Patrick Liew’s Chinese New Year Open House yesterday.

With the return of the large gathering, he said Sarawakians should take this as a golden opportunity to strengthen ties and unity with their community,

“I also hope that the unity among our community will continue to grow and become stronger. Happy Chinese New Year to those who are celebrating,” he added.

Meanwhile, Liew, who holds the Open House, expressed his great excitement to celebrate the year of Rabbit

He said he was honoured to receive visitors including politicians attending his open house.

“I think this is after two years of not holding an open house, we feel very excited and actually, we have been looking forward to have this gathering to see all our friends,” he said

Born in the Year of the Rabbit, Liew said he considered himself the luckiest to celebrate the festival the year of his birth.

He believed this year would be a rewarding year.

“I believe this year will bring positive energy. I was born in the Year of the Rabbit, so I think this will be a good year for me,” he added.