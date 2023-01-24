DVSS: Mysterious death of poultry at Kpg Taee still being investigated

KUCHING (Jan 24): Investigations are still ongoing on the mysterious deaths of ducks and chickens at Kampung Taee in Serian, said Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

He assured the department will continue to monitor the situation, adding that village folks fear such attacks on their poultry and other animals will happen again.

“Based on the investigation so far by DVS Sarawak, the mysterious death of poultry there has not been solved yet. The latest case of attack was on Jan 12 this year involving the deaths of 17 ducks, 20 chickens and two rabbits.

“The number of households affected are more than nine. The cases started at the end of November last year, which means that it has been going on for some time but only now been reported,” he said when contacted today.

He also said no remains or carcasses of the dead animals were found during the investigation as these had been buried by the owners.

“The prime suspect is wild animals such as ‘musang’ (civet) rather than a wild dog.

“The monitoring will continue since the village folks claimed such cases happen within a period of three nights every week,” he added.

He also said affected farmers have been advised to install strong fences, install traps and perform pest control to reduce the risk of attacks.

“If a wild animal is successfully caught, it must be reported to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for further action.”

A Facebook page ‘Serian Timungen’ had on January 17 posted about the mysterious attack on the poultry at Kampung Taee which has gone viral.

According to the posting, the page administrator had received information from villagers regarding the deaths of the poultry whereby only the innards were eaten.

It also claimed a witness saw the attack was done by an animal which resembled a dog.

Netizens commenting on the posting however claimed the attacks could be done by a supernatural creature.