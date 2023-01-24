Firefighters called to free whale stranded on Kuala Baram beach

MIRI (Jan 24): Five firefighters from Lutong station worked to free a whale found stranded on a beach at Kuala Baram this afternoon.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapiee, they received a call about the incident at noon.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the whale, measuring about four metres long, was found stranded on the beach.

“It was really a challenging operation, as the whale would swim back ashore after it was pushed out to sea. The strong waves did not help.

“However, the team persisted and after several more attempts, they managed to push the mammal out to sea,” said Ahmad Nizam in a statement.

He said the whale was in a good condition with no injuries found.

The operation ended at 12.50pm.

Also at the scene were several police personnel.