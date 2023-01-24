Firemen clear fallen tree in Kpg Tanjung Belipat Hulu in Niah

MIRI (Jan 24): Firefighters were deployed to clear a tree which fell across the road in Kampung Tanjung Belipat Hulu in Niah near here this morning.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, they were notified of the incident at 8.44am and firefighters from Batu Niah fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters found a fallen tree is blocking the main road of the village.

“The firefighters, who were assisted by the villagers then cut the branches and cleared the road of the mess,” he said.

The operation ended at 10.05am.