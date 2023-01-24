Kuching South Mayor commends public for adopting Covid-19 new norm

KUCHING (Jan 24): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng commends the public for their efforts in adopting the new norm to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Having observed the visitors coming in at the Combined Chinese New Year Open House at MBKS Community Hall yesterday, he said over 80 per cent of them wear their face mask.

“This is a good sign because the people adopt to the new norm, and that should be the way. The people now automatically, and without anyone reminding them, putting on their masks to protect themselves, their family members and their friends.

“The virus is still here, and although many of us have received the second booster shots, we just don’t wanna be another victim (of the virus) – and as such, we should try to protect ourselves from it.

“Let’s face it – find a way to live with it, and with proper hygiene and healthcare we are able to sustain it because after the 2nd booster shot, you have another layer of protection,” he told reporters when met at his residence here this afternoon.

On the MBKS Combined Chinese New Year open house, Wee said about 5,000 visitors came to the open house where everyone was invited to celebrate Chinese New Year.

An hour after the opening of the open house, he said more than 2,000 people flocked in.

“I think that is a very good sign as during festive seasons, we visit each other, getting to know each other and having fun together for our celebration.

“This type of spirit should continue on – because in unity there is diversity and also harmony in diversity,” he added.