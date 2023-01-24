Lo: No feedback from S’wak govt yet on proposals to upgrade MPP markets

KUCHING (Jan 24): Proposals to upgrade three markets namely Pasar Maong Market in Batu 3, Batu 7 Market and Batu 10 Market have been submitted to the Sarawak Implementation Monitoring Unit (SIMU) for consideration.

According to Kota Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang, the proposal however has yet to receive any positive feedback from the state government.

“Planning for the three markets has been made and submitted to SIMU.

“We are still waiting for the state government’s consideration and provision so that we can implement it.

“So far we have not received positive feedback but the council has already proposed to SIMU,” he said.

He said this when met at the Chinese New Year open house at his residence in Jalan Stapok here yesterday.

Earlier, Lo who is also a member of the Batu Kitang assemblyman and his wife Margaret Lim received a visit from Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present were Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister of Law, MA63 and State-Federal Government Relations Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim.

Lo added that these three markets are facing congestion and upgrading work needs to be done to enlarge the existing market in addition to improving the existing facilities.

The estimated cost of upgrading the market is between RM10 million to RM20 million for each market.

These three markets are the focus of visitors for business activities, especially getting wet and fresh goods.