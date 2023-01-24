Lo: S’wak, Sabah now have chance to regain MA63 rights under Anwar’s leadership

KUCHING (Jan 24): Both Sarawak and Sabah now have the chance to regain their rights in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) under the new unity federal government, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

Having seen the way Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim handles the issues regarding MA63, he said this gives hope to both the Borneo states to regain their rights.

“I’ve seen how Anwar handles the issues on MA63. Having a good principle, there is hope for us to regain our rights,” he said when met by reporters at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year open house at its headquarters here on Sunday.

As such, Lo called on Sarawakians to remain united and support the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

This is done so that the state government can continue to cooperate with the federal government and thus, the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg can continue to negotiate on MA63 to Anwar.

“With the GPS government cooperating with the federal unity government, this will also ensure political stability in Malaysia,” he added.