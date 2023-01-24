Man arrested for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting in Julau

SARIKEI (Jan 24): Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for suspected involvement in an illegal cockfighting activity during a raid at Nanga Lango, Emtabai in Julau near here on Sunday.

Julau district police chief DSP Andam Sulin, in a statement, said the suspect is believed to be among a group of people who allegedly participated in the illegal cockfighting activity.

“The raiding team managed to arrest only one suspect as the others had run helter-skelter into the jungle upon sensing the presence of the police,” he added.

Andam pointed out that the raid was conducted following a tip-off received from the public.

Andam said police also seized several cocks, a white board and weighing machine believed to have been used in the illegal cockfighting activity.

He said the suspect is being investigated under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

Meanwhile, Andam called on those with information of illegal cockfighting and other criminal activities in Pakan and Julau to contact the nearest police stations to enable actions to be taken.