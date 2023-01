MetMalaysia issues continuous rain severe-level alert warning in S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level alert warning of continuous heavy rain in several parts of Sarawak.

According to the alert warning issued at 1pm today, continuous heavy rain is expected to occur in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Betong, Meradong, Mukah and Bintulu until tomorrow (Jan 25).

Those in Sri Aman, Pakan, Julau, Sibu, Tatau, Sebauh, Miri, Subis, Beluru and Marudi are advised to remain alert as continuous rain is also expected in these areas.

MetMalaysia also issued a warning of continuous torrential rain warning over the states of Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru); Sabah – Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat (Pitas and Kudat) until Jan 25.

Continuous heavy rain is expected to occur over the states of Pahang (Pekan and Rompin), Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian); and Sabah – interior (Tambunan), West Coast, Tawau (Lahad Datu) and Kudat (Kota Marudu).

“Continuous rain is expected to occur over the states of Pahang (Maran, Kuantan and Bera); Negeri Sembilan (Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin); Melaka, and Sabah: Sandakan (Tongod) until Wednesday, Jan 25,” it said.