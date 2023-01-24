Michelle Yeoh gets Oscar nomination for Best Actress

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 24): Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has been nominated for Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards.

Yeoh picked up the Oscar nomination for her starring role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The other nominees in the category are: Cate Blanchett (Tar), Michelle Williams (The Fablemans), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie). Blanchett and Yeoh have been mentioned by various media outlets as the main contenders for the award.

The movie picked up multiple nominations including for Best Picture.

This awards season has been a bountiful one for Yeoh, who has picked multiple nominations and won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the recent Golden Globes Awards.

She was the first Malaysian and second Asian to win the award.

The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on March 12. – Malay Mail