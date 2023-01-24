Ministry mulls implementing Sarawak’s first lorry terminal project in Miri this year

MIRI (Jan 24): The Sarawak Ministry of Transport is looking into implementing the state’s first lorry terminal project in Miri this year, said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee said his ministry has already proposed a site for the project which is located in an area near the Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club (EVGCC) here.

“This lorry terminal will be a stopover centre for long-distance journeys such as from Kuching to Miri before the lorry drivers continue their respective goods delivery services to their next destinations such as Limbang, Lawas and Sabah and vice versa.

“My ministry has already proposed a site for this project that is not far from EVGCC. Thus, the Miri lorry terminal project will be the first lorry terminal in the state,” he told reporters when met during his Chinese New Year (CNY) open house at Dewan Dato Permaisuri in ​​Permyjaya yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman said various facilities such as warehouses, lorry workshop for minor repairing works, accommodation and eateries will be provided at the lorry terminal.

He further said that the project is one of his ministry’s efforts to improve the transport and logistics system in the state.

He believes this project will bring a new light to the lorry association and lorry operators thus helping to drive the development of the lorry transport industry in Sarawak.

“Since the project is under my ministry, we will get funding while the Miri City Council (MCC) will be the implementing agency for the Miri lorry terminal project.”

He said his ministry now plans to establish similar lorry terminal projects at major divisions in the state namely Kuching, Sibu and Bintulu.

In addition to that, Lee said he is also looking forward the successful implementation of several ongoing development projects in Miri such as the extension of Miri Hospital project, Miri Central bus terminal project and the wave breaker project at Kampung Batu Satu in Kuala Baram.

According to him, another important project that those in the shipping industry have been waiting for a long time which is the dredging of Kuala Baram river mouth will be implemented this year.

He said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has already approved the project and it is now in the process of calling for a tender.

This project, he said, will help Miri Port Authority (MPA) solve shallow waterways at the Kuala Baram river mouth which causes larger ships to be unable to dock.

Lee said once the project is completed, it will help to further boost the development of industrial activities, including the shipbuilding industry in Miri.