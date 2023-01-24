Negeri Sembilan PBM dissolves divisions, Youth and Women’s wings

SEREMBAN (Jan 24): The Negeri Sembilan Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has announced the dissolution and resignation of all members of its state committee, divisions, Youth and Women’s wings due to a loss of faith in the leadership of PBM president Datuk Larry Sng.

Its chairman Rosman Jonet in a statement today said the decision was reached during a special meeting of the state Leadership Council Committee on Jan 20.

He said the dissolution involved the committees of the party’s Port Dickson, Jempol, Tampin, Rasah, Rembau, Jelebu and Kuala Pilah divisions.

“The leadership agreed, by way of consensus, to resign and dissolve all state committee members and PBM divisions with immediate effect,” he said.

Rosman claimed that Larry was only thinking of his self-interest with his actions of revealing the party’s secrets on social media platforms in addition to issuing statements that apparently damaged PBM’s image. – Bernama