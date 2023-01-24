One killed, another injured in two-motorcycle collision at Jalan Sibu-Bintulu

MUKAH (Jan 24): A senior citizen was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another motorcycle at KM73 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu at around 9am yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the deceased, identified as Ngelambai Gani, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries and a broken arm and left leg.

His body was taken to Mukah Hospital for further investigation.

“Our initial investigation found that the victim who was traveling from Sibu towards Selangau collided with another motorcycle that was going against the traffic direction from Selangau,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Rizal said the other motorcyclist, who suffered severe head injuries and a broken left leg, was taken to Selangau health clinic before being referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.