Over 2,000 attend Lee’s Chinese New Year open house in Miri

MIRI (Jan 24): Over 2,000 guests comprising community leaders and members of the public attended state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin’s Chinese New Year open house yesterday.

The event, which was organised by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin service centre, was held at Dewan Dato Permaisuri Permyjaya here from 10am to 3pm.

Lee, in his brief speech, thanked all the guests who attended the Chinese New Year open house.

“I am grateful to all the guests who came to enliven our Chinese New Year open house after two years of not organising it following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he explained.

The event was made merrier with rabbit and bee mascots and many members of the public did not miss their opportunity to take photo with them.

Among those present were District Police Chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Cr Jeffry Phang and others.