Palestinian held on suspicion of peeping in Cyberjaya

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 24): A Palestinian student was detained today for allegedly peeping into a house occupied by local female students in Cyberjaya, near here.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said a female student lodged a report after receiving information from her neighbour that a suspected Arab man was peeping into her home.

“The man had opened the toilet window and stood next to it to take a peek inside and take a pair of pants belonging to the woman’s housemate. The man’s actions were recorded by the complainant’s neighbour before he fled,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the woman then went to check on the back balcony and found that a pair of long grey pants belonging to her housemate was missing, adding that no one was in the toilet at the time of the incident.

“The Palestinian man was arrested at about 4 pm today in Mutiara Ville, and police also seized his mobile phone, shirt, trousers and slippers he was wearing, but the woman’s pants were not found. The investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Sections 509 and 379 of the Penal Code. – Bernama