Pelawan rep to give more focus to fulfilling election manifesto this year

SIBU (Jan 24): Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang said he will give more focus to fulfilling his election manifesto for his constituency this year.

Tiang, who is Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II said his election manifesto included building of roads, parks and affordable housing in the Pelawan constituency.

“This, being a non-election year, I will have more time to focus on some of my plans and initiatives for both Pelawan and Sibu constituency which will be implemented this year,” he said during the media night cum Chinese New Year gathering held last weekend.

Tiang hoped to collaborate and work closely with the mainstream media to realise his plans.

He was happy to note that the mainstream media have reported accurate news in order to bring positive messages on development to the people.

He said this would ensure more productivity from the people in the long run.

“I really love and appreciate your friendship, partnership and hopefully, our fellowship will go a long way to help foster closer relationship with the mainstream media.”