Six arrested in Bau for allegedly playing ‘holo’

BAU (Jan 24): Six men were arrested for suspected involvement in a ‘holo’ gambling session outside a house at Taman Siniawan here yesterday.

According to Bau Police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, the suspects aged between 21 and 47, were arrested during an ‘Op Limau’ operation, which is being held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

“During the operation, police also seized paraphernalia and items used by the suspects in the ‘holo’ gambling and cash,” he said.

Poge said a background check on the suspects revealed that all of them did not have previous criminal records.