Stolen cables abandoned in van after accident

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): Police uncovered rolls of stolen electrical cables inside an abandoned van following a road accident along Jalan Bukit Bendera in Likas on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said prior to the discovery of the stolen electrical cables, a road accident involving a van and a car occurred at a traffic light at around 1.48pm.

“Three men who were onboard the van fled the scene following the accident.

“Police arrived at the scene shortly and found rolls of electrical cables that were believed to have been stolen, including tools such as cable cutters from inside the van,” he said on Tuesday.

Mohd Zaidi said the driver of the car, a 50-year-old man, only sustained minor injury while the occupants from the van had escaped.

Police are investigating the case and trying to identify the suspects and urged the public with information of the case to come forward to assist police investigation.