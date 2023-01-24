Taib makes CNY visits in Miri

MIRI (Jan 24): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, made their Chinese New Year (CNY) rounds here today.

Taib and his entourage arrived at Miri Airport at 2pm and immediately visited the founder of Samling Group of Companies Tan Sri Datuk Yaw Teck Seng at the family’s house at Jalan Marina.

At around 4.30pm, His Excellency and his wife visited Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at his residence at Jalan Woodhouse in Tanjung.

Among those accompanying Taib for this visit were Deputy Minister of Women, Children and Community Development (Women and Children Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus; Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Yusuf; and Miri District Officer Siti Rohanie Yusuf.

Later in the evening, Taib and his entourage attended a dinner hosted by Shin Yang Group founder Tan Sri Ling Chiong Ho at his residence in Luak Bay.

This years’ CNY is celebrated on a moderate scale due to the pandemic, with many families choosing to celebrate with close friends and families only.