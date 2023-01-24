Three injured in two-car collision at Jalan Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Jan 24): Three people were injured in an accident involving two cars at Jalan Batu Kawa here early this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 4.14am and 10 firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station were deployed to the scene.

Bomba said upon the firefighters’ arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the accident involved two cars and three people comprising two men and a woman were injured.

“The male victim in one of the cars who was not pinned to his seat suffered injury to his thigh and had complained of a chest pain. The firefighters managed to remove the victim from the car and he was sent to the hospital.

“The two victims in another car – a male and a female – who were also injured, were sent to a private hospital by members of the public while the other two people (in the same car) were not injured,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters also cleaned up the area and ended the operation after ensuring that the location was safe.