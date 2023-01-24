Two brothers drown in Papar

PAPAR (Jan 24): Two brothers drowned while swimming in a tributary at Beringis-Kawang Road here on Monday.

Papar police chief Deputy Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the victims, aged 12 and 13, had followed their mother and grandmother to look for clams in the river.

“The two boys decided to take a bath in the tributary while their mother and grandmother went to look for the clams.

“The mother and grandmother only realised the boys were missing when they could not be found.

“Villagers of Kampung Kawang came to assist to look for the boys. They found them unconscious in the tributary not far from where they were last seen.

“The boys were taken out from the tributary and rushed to hospital,” said Kamaruddin.

He said police had ruled out any foul play and the case had been classified as sudden death.