Woman in Sibu loses RM80,000 of life savings to Macau scam

SIBU (Jan 24): A 49-year-old woman lost RM80,000 of her life savings after she was duped by a Macau scam syndicate.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the incident happened on Nov 24, last year, when the victim was contacted by a man who claimed that she was involved in crime cases.

“She was instructed by the suspect to open a new bank account at Bank Islam in order to allow her case to be investigated.

“She heeded (the instruction) and deposited RM80,000 into the new bank account.

“The suspect promised the victim that the money will be returned to her after they completed the investigation,” he said in a statement.

According to Zulkipli, the victim only realised that she was scammed after failing to get her money back as promised.

“She lodged a police report on the first day of the Chinese New Year,” he said.

He advised members of the public not to simply believe calls from individuals claiming to be from government enforcement agencies.

To avoid falling prey to scammers, he said the public can use the Check Scammers CCID application or go to http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before answering or entertaining calls from suspicious numbers.

The CCID Scam Response Centre is reachable on 03-26101559 or WhatsApp/SMS CCID infoline (013-2111222).