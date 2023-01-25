226 from 39 families made homeless after fire razes longhouse in Limbang

MIRI (Jan 25): A total of 226 people from 39 families were rendered homeless when Rumah Bujang longhouse at Rantau Kiran, Kampung Medamit in Limbang was razed to the ground this morning.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported among the residents as they managed to escape to safety.

In a statement, Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Ramlan Marajan said a team of seven firefighters from the Limbang fire station was deployed to the scene located about 54 kilometres from the station after receiving a distress call at 6.48am.

“Upon arrival more than an hour later, the operation commander reported that a 39-door longhouse, measuring 780 x 100 square feet, was totally destroyed by fire.

“The firefighters with the help from Nanga Medamit volunteer firefighters managed to put the fire under control and extinguished it using water sourced from the fire engine, longhouse water tank and nearby pond as there were no fire hydrants in the area,” he said.

The cause of fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 12.43pm.

Also at the scene were the personnel of the police, Civil Defence Force, Welfare Department, Resident Office and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).