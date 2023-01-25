39-door longhouse in Limbang severely damaged in fire

KUCHING (Jan 25): Rumah Bujang, a 39-door longhouse at Rantau Kiran, Kampung Medamit in Limbang was severely damaged in a fire early this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 6.48am and deployed firefighters from the Limbang fire station to the scene.

The Nanga Medamit volunteer firefighters were also deployed to provide assistance at the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander informed that the longhouse was 80 per cent destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters faced difficulties in extinguishing the fire as there were no fire hydrants in the area.

Following that, it said firefighters had to extinguish the fire using water that was sourced from the fire engine, longhouse water tank and nearby pond.

Bomba said no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.