Awang Tengah presents ‘angpows’ to 85 orphans at Laila Taib welfare home

KUCHING (Jan 25): A total of 85 orphans from the Laila Taib welfare home on Monday received ‘angpows’ from Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration.

According to a statement from Information Department, the ‘angpows’ were presented during one of Awang Tengah’s CNY open house visits with his spouse Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud at the residence of Malaysian Buddhist Association Sarawak branch chairman Dato Sri Dr Tay Chin Kin on the second of CNY.

“During the visit, Awang Tengah was given the honour to join the ‘yee sang’ tossing to welcome prosperity for the Year of the Rabbit and had the opportunity to present ‘angpows’ to the 85 orphans who came to the event to cheer them up,” it said in the statement.