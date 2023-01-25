Duo in Kuching fined for assaulting, threatening youth

KUCHING (Jan 25) Two men were each fined after they pleaded guilty in separate courts here today to charges of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt against a 19-year-old male.

For the first case, Magistrate Siti Farah Ibrahim imposed a fine of RM1,300 in default two months’ jail on Ozzy Allister Chin, 30, from Kampung Sikuduk, Mile 24 under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to one year in jail or a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Chin’s friend Franley Then, 29, from Kampung Chupak, Mile 24 was fined RM1,500 in default one month in prison by Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to two years, or fine, or both, on conviction.

According to the charges, Chin voluntarily caused hurt to the victim at the ground floor level of a mall located in Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, while Then committed criminal intimidation against the same victim at the car park of the same mall.

Both offences were committed at around 10.45am on Jan 13, 2023.

Based on the facts of the two cases, the 19-year-old victim who was working at the mall was approached by Chin, Then and another man, who told the victim that they were ‘Bidayuh Padawan’.

One of them then showed the victim a Facebook profile and asked if the photo displayed on the profile was that of the victim.

When the victim answered in the affirmative, Chin responded by headbutting him on the head – resulting in facial injuries – and accused the victim of beating up his (Chin) friend at a bistro on Jan 8.

The victim was then dragged out from the ground floor of the mall to the car park where the men attempted to force him into Chin’s vehicle, but they were stopped by a security guard.

Before they left the scene, Then threatened the victim that they would go after him again.

Acting on a police report filed by the victim, police arrested Chin and Then at around 1.50pm on Jan 14.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the cases separately, while the two men were unrepresented by counsel.