Harden makes CNY visits to community leaders in Sri Aman

SRI AMAN (Jan 25): The Chinese New Year 2023 around Sri Aman town was celebrated with much excitement after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.

During the first and second day of the ‘Year of the Rabbit’, Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Deputy Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and his wife Datin Simba Nalang took their time to visit political and community leaders around Sri Aman town.

During the first day of the Chinese New Year, Harden and his entourage visited Temenggong Kuek Aik Seng, Penghulu Tiong Chong Onn, Kapitan Wong Tiong Kee, Kapitan Kiew Sii Ted, Kapitan Tay Siaw Chuan, Kapitan Sii Tung Kwang, Kapitan Goh Teo Soon and Sii Toh Ching.

Harden, who is also Simanggang assemblyman, said the tradition of visiting is a must-do during festivals and celebrations in Sarawak regardless of race.

“Visiting is a catalyst for racial unity and tolerance in fostering the spirit of goodwill and harmony.

“The uniqueness of the celebration needs to be preserved, so that the younger generations can easily understand the concept of fostering friendly spirit among the community and prioritising respect for other races during celebrations such as Hari Raya, Gawai Dayak, Christmas and other festivals in Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the second day of Chinese New Year, Harden and his entourage also visited other community leaders such as SUPP Simanggang branch deputy chairman Ngu Meng Hing and its Youth Movement chief Wong Yii Hong.

Other community leaders that he and his entourage visited included Ling Yu Kong, Penghulu Kang Tai Kong, Kang Tai Hing, Chin Fah Shien, Penghulu Bong Nyuk Fah in Engkilili, and Kapitan Chang Joon Ban in Jelukong.

Joining Harden’s entourage were Sri Aman deputy Resident Elvis Didit, other community leaders, Ar David Keen, Alfred Kendim, Penghulu Mingging Sigan, Penghulu Andar Suntai, Penghulu Leonard Libau Anol, Kapitan Ling Siew Hung and others.