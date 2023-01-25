Man in Kuching fined RM1,500 for drug abuse

KUCHING (Jan 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 29-year-old man RM1,500 in default two months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine in 2012.

Muhd Aminur Syafiq Julaihi from Kampung Bintangor made the plea before Magistrate Siti Farah Ibrahim who also ordered him to undergo two years of supervision.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Based on the facts of the case, MUhd Aminur was tested positive for or amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 3.45pm on July 4, 2012.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Muhd Aminur was unrepresented by a legal counsel.