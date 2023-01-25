Wednesday, January 25
Man injured in single-vehicle accident in Sibu

By Philip Wong on Sarawak
The four-wheel-drive crashed into the fence of the house and overturned.

SIBU (Jan 25): A 22-year-old man was injured after the four-wheel-drive (4WD) he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here today.

The Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at about 1.30am and immediately deployed its personnel to the scene.

“The 4WD driven by the victim had crashed into the fence of a house on the side of the road and overturned,” the statement said.

APM said the victim suffered from a head injury, a torn wound behind the left ear and also complained of pain in the left shoulder.

After given initial treatment, the victim was sent to the hospital for further treatment.

