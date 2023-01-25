Nurul Izzah shares about miscarriage during campaigning for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): Nurul Izzah Anwar revealed last night that she suffered a miscarriage while on the campaign trail for the 15th general elections (GE15).

In a Facebook post, the former Permatang Pauh MP shared the sad news adding that she empathised with all women who have gone through what she did as she posted a picture of her hugging her parents whom she said she hadn’t met since November 19, 2022.

“We’ve gone through so much — after campaigning I contracted Covid twice, got the news I was pregnant, was busy with my duties travelling to and fro from Penang to Putrajaya to only be shocked by the news that my baby was gone.

“The little boot is gone,” she said.

“So to those of you, well almost all of us who have tasted loss, we can offer our doas, a big virtual hug, and a reminder — that life does go on. And the splendour of joy and happiness — it lurks in every corner — whether it’s the smiles of Safiyah, Harith and Yu Zhou — or in the warm embrace of my own papa and mama, every moment counts.

“Happy homecoming in every warmth you experience. Healing is a journey — and if you need to take some time to breathe in the moment — just do it. Before the next chapter in life begins anew, InshaaAllah.”

Nurul Izzah lost her Permatang Pauh seat to Perikatan Nasional candidate Muhammad Fawwaz Muhammad Jan who won with a 5,272-vote majority.

Fawwaz polled 37,638 votes against Nurul Izzah’s 32,366. Other candidates were Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd (16,971 votes) and Pejuang’s Nasir Othman (473).

Nurul Izzah married her husband Yin Shao Loong in August last year. Nurul Izzah was previously married to businessman Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim who is the father of her two children, Raja Safiyah and Raja Harith.

Yu Zhou is Yin’s son from his previous marriage. – Malay Mail