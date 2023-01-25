Police tracking down suspects in Kuching coffeeshop gang robbery case

KUCHING (Jan 25): Police are tracking down the suspects who were involved in a gang robbery at a coffeeshop in Jalan Stutong here at 4.55am yesterday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said one of the robbers was armed with a machete during the robbery.

“Both the CIDs from the district police and the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters have been mobilised to track down the suspects,” said Ahsmon.

He added that the robbery has incurred losses amounting to RM2,000 to the victims.

The case, he said, is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 397 of the same Code for armed robbery or with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording showing the robbery at the coffeeshop went viral on social media.

During the incident, two masked men were seen entering the coffeeshop with one of them armed with a weapon.

Inside the premises were a worker and two customers who were seated at separate tables.

The suspect was also seen to have acted aggressively; shoving and swing a chair at the worker who, fearing for his safety, surrendered his belongings.

Despite seeing the worker raising his arms as a sign of ‘surrender’ the suspect continued to swing a plastic chair at the worker.

After relieving the worker of his belongings, the suspect proceeded to rob one of the customers.

Also seen in the CCTV footage was a getaway car which the suspects alighted from prior to the robbery.