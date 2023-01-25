Raid on illegal cockfighting pit in Baleh sees eight arrested

KAPIT (Jan 25): Eight men were arrested by police on Monday during a raid on an illegal cockfighting pit near Rumah Nyawai, Jalan Bena, Sungai Sut in Baleh.

Acting Kapit police chief ASP Anthony Apui, in confirming the arrests, said the raid was carried out following a public tip-off.

“A CID team arrived at the site where a group of men had gathered for an illegal cockfighting session.

“The men scattered and hid in a nearby jungle to avoid arrest, but the team was able to apprehend eight of them,” he said when contacted today.

Anthony said the eight, aged between 35 and 67, were brought to the district police headquarters for further action.

“Seized from the cockfighting pit were several fighting cocks and other gambling paraphernalia,” he added.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1953, which provides for a fine or imprisonment if convicted.