Relationship of components under PH Sarawak ‘strong, united’, says secretary

MIRI (Jan 25): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak will work hard and play its role in helping the federal ‘Unity Government’ in policy implementation relevant to the state.

PH Sarawak secretary Alan Ling, in a statement, described the rapport and relationship among the component parties within PH Sarawak as ‘strong and united’.

Currently, there are six MPs and two assemblymen in Sarawak under the coalition.

“We are ever confident with PH national chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim helming the leadership of the country.

“He has walked the talk, indicated by his recent visit to Sarawak in less than two months after becoming Prime Minister, and also by him having made favourable announcements to the two Borneo states with respect to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” said Ling, who is also the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary.

According to him, PH is in ‘a dynamic situation, as the coalition is not part of the Sarawak government’.

“Our role would be to continuously provide checks and balances, being a constructive opposition; and also to complement whatever good things being done for the state.

“This is the new formula that all must adopt, following the political development that has taken shape after the 15th general election (GE15).”

On another matter, Ling also emphasised the importance of maintaining a cordial relationship with one another not only in maintaining social harmony, but also in finding common grounds towards realising the national agenda and upholding the interest of the people and the nation.

“We can fight tooth and nail and strive for ideals during elections, as well as work hard to win the people’s hearts in our daily service, but all parties should have the magnanimity to collaborate should the need arise, with the due recognition and room be given to the opposition in discharging their functions, and vice versa.”

Ling said in view of his first-term senatorship from 2018 to 2021 and also him being Piasau assemblyman back then, he had experienced many changes in the country’s political environment after the last two general elections.

“There seems to be political maturity and mutual respect between the ruling party and the opposition, reflecting mature democratic practices that we need in the country.”

Ling hosted his Chinese New Year open house on the first day, where he welcomed many guests including Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, Sarawak DAP Youth chief Peter Hee, DAP Sarawak assistant organising secretary Tonny Ung and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sibuti branch chief Zuhaidah Suboh.