Sarawak govt wants to ensure all Sarawakians enjoy development, says Telang Usan rep

LONG BEDIAN, Baram (Jan 25): The Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will continue to strive in ensuring all Sarawakians able to enjoy development including in the rural areas.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau reiterated that Abang Johari has often emphasised in his speech that the Sarawak government does not want any of the communities to be left behind in enjoying the fruit of the state’s success.

“There are indeed government plans, on various scales, that have been implemented because he (Abang Johari) does not want our community, including those in the rural areas, not to be given the opportunity to enjoy the goodness of Sarawak.

“These include 24-hour electricity supply where today, all 88 longhouses in Telang Usan have received this supply, a project that deeply touched the feelings of our people here.

“This is part of our Premier’s desire and wishes,” he said in his officiating speech at the ‘Majlis Penyerahan Bantuan Keusahawanan Program Peningkatan Usahawan Bumiputera (Putera)’ held at Long Bedian multipurpose hall recently.

A total of 29 entrepreneurs from several villages in Telang Usan received entrepreneurial assistance in terms of equipment and machineries under Putera during the event.

Adding on, Dennis reminded those who have received the assistance to take good care of the equipment and machineries.

“I hope these equipment and machineries will bring benefit to all recipients at least for five years from now. These are quality products and will last long if we take good care of them.

“The government’s intention is to provide assistance by giving these products so that we can develop our economy,” he said.

Dennis also appealed for more courses on basic business to be organised in Baram.

“Many of our residents in Baram already have experience in running a business, but they still need to be guided to be able to move in tandem with other traders, for example the Chinese, and compete in a healthy way,” added Dennis.

Meanwhile, State Financial Secretary’s (SFS) Office procurement division director Rozita Mohamad Ibrahim said Putera is a joint venture between SFS under the Contractor and Supplier Development Unit (UPKP) and the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) which is under the Entrepreneur and Community Development Division (ECD).

“It is specially created to help and improve the business status of small Bumiputera traders and potential and competitive F-class contractors. It is a grant for business equipment and machinery to Sarawak Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“This programme has started since 2000 and on average is able to help at least 200 Bumiputera entrepreneurs every year. Since 2021, the target number of participants has been increased to at least 800 recipients per year with an estimated annual allocation of RM2.3 million,” she said in her speech at the event.

Also present at the event were SEDC entrepreneur and community development division director Nikk Adam Abdillah Kipalli who represented SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir, SFS’ UPKP principal assistant director Jim Apoi, Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai, Cr Jok Eng Jok, Cr Jaraw Braim and Long Bedian headman Leslie Lah Anyi.