Thousands attend Bukit Assek rep’s CNY open house

SIBU (Jan 25): Chinese New Year open house organised by Bukit Assek Service Centre at Lorong Tong Sang 1 here yesterday received an encouraging response from the local residents.

Thousands of visitors from various racial and religious backgrounds attended the open house which began at 9.30am.

The visitors were greeted warmly by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng on their arrival.

With him was his father Dato Chieng Buong Toon who is also the Sibu Urban Renewal Plan committee chairman.

Among those attending the event were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan chairman Kapitan Wong Hua and KTS Trading Sdn Bhd business development manager Kevin Lau.

Meanwhile, the visitors were served with a variety of delicious dishes.

The event was made merrier with a lion dance performance.