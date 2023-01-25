Tok Mat: Umno to decide possible action against Khairy over ‘imported delegates’ claim today

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the decision whether to refer former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin to the party’s disciplinary board would be made in a meeting this afternoon.

Khairy previously alleged of delegate stacking at the Umno general assembly earlier this month, ahead of voting on a motion to bar challenges for the party’s top two positions.

“We expect (the decision) this afternoon,” Mohamad replied briefly when asked to comment on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remark about possible action against Khairy.

The Umno deputy president commonly called Tok Mat will chair the meeting of the party’s management board that will deliberate the matter, among others.

On January 14, Khairy had claimed that the motion to bar contests for the posts of party president and deputy president would most likely be bulldozed through when it came up for a vote.

In a TikTok video, the former Rembau MP alleged that name tags on the chairs of delegates had been removed, purportedly to allow “imported delegates” to push through the motion.

The matter was denied by other Umno top leaders, with Zahid announcing later that day that Khairy might face disciplinary action for the claim against the party.