150 individuals receive second Covid-19 booster dose at Miri Airport

MIRI (Jan 26): A total of 150 individuals received the second booster dose during the Covid-19 booster vaccination programme at Miri Airport yesterday.

The programme, organised by the Miri Divisional Health office, was carried out on a ‘walk-in’ basis.

It was held for Miri Airport staff as well as the public from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Also, five individuals received their first shot of the booster dose.

The health office also provided free health screening services for the public during the programme.

Deputy Minister of Health, Lukanisman Awang Sauni was was present then, said he was satisfied with the smooth implementation of the programme, which also saw the presence of Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Dr Noor Izni Mohammad Shapie who is head of family health development of the divisional health office.