36-year-old man nabbed for suspected involvement in Kuching coffeeshop gang robbery

KUCHING (Jan 26): Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for suspected involvement in a gang robbery at a coffeeshop at Jalan Stutong here on Tuesday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was picked up by the police at around 9.30pm here yesterday.

He also said that the arrest was made by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) teams from district police and the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters in less than 24 hours after the robbery.

“Early investigation revealed that the suspect has seven past criminal records which involved drugs and thefts,” he added

He said the suspect is will be remanded today for investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 397 of the same Code for armed robbery or with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.

He also said police will also be investigating whether the suspect is involved in other criminal cases.

Ahsmon took the opportunity to thank the public for their support and trust as seen in the various comments that were posted on Facebook regarding the case.

“With the arrest of this suspect, we believe that we have solved the case and now we will continue to track down the remaining suspects,” said Ahsmon.

Meanwhile, Ahsmon said the police are still investigating the illegal use of the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s photo in an investment scheme poster that was recently shared on Facebook.

“We have started an investigation as it is a crime to use the photo of another person for their own personal agenda and we will take appropriate action against them,” he added.

He reminded the public to not make use of anyone’s photo without permission as there are laws to be adhere to.