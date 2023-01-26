56 flood victims placed at two temporary evacuation centres in Lundu

KUCHING (Jan 26): Two temporary evacuation centres have been opened in Lundu district as of 3pm yesterday following the occurence of flood in the district, says the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

According to a statement from APM today, the two temporary evacuation centres are located in SK Sebat primary school and Kpg Sebat Dayak multipurpose hall.

“Thirty-nine people from 10 families are placed at SK Sebat while 17 people from 7 families are placed at the Kpg Sebat Dayak multipurpose hall,” the statement said.