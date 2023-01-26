Abang Johari: Independent GPS only true defender of Sarawak’s rights

SIBU (Jan 26): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has asserted that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is an independent political force and only it can defend Sarawak’s rights and privileges as part of Malaysia.

“Being an independent political platform, GPS is the only true defender of Sarawak’s right and privileges under the Constitution and MA63 while others are subject to the wishes of their non-Sarawak based party leaders.

“The notion that Sarawak put an opposition in Parliament to fight for Sarawak or to ‘make noise’ is a false belief, especially now that GPS can speak freely to agree on what is good for Sarawak and disagree if detrimental,” the Premier of Sarawak said.

Abang Johari said GPS, which was formed following the collapse of the Barisan Nasional government in the 2018 general election, had made some achievements to accord due recognition to the spirit of MA63.

Among them, he said, are amending Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to reinstate equal status to Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia as parties to the formation of Malaysia.

“We have managed to get our oil and gas (O&G) rights leading to the Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA) and full control for onshore O&G, recognition of Sarawak’s right to charge sales tax as accorded by the Court, gas distribution rights to Sarawak, deep sea fishing licensing rights and other matters,” he said

He said this in his text-of-speech read by Minister of Women, Family and Community Welfare Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah at the United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Chinese New Year gathering here last night.

Abang Johari also congratulated UCA for being able to work together for the good of the Chinese community in Sarawak and also for Sarawak as a whole.

“The overwhelming result of the previous state election showed that the Chinese community in Sarawak were able to unite as Anak Sarawak.

“Consequently, I was able to appoint Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as deputy premier,” he said.

He later shared the initiatives of the state government implemented through the Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Development Wellbeing.

He said the state government had distributed RM19.08 million in postnatal assistance to 42,408 new mothers from 2020 until 2022.

“There is also Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) for every newborn where 106,740 accounts have been approved involving a total amount of RM106.7 million from 2019 until 2022.

“From 2019 until last year, a total of 11,498 applications under RM5,000 annual special grant (GTK) for registered early childhood education institutions in Sarawak have been approved. This involved a total amount of RM57.49 million which has been distributed to about 3,000 kindergartens and nurseries,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the state government has spent RM2.714 million for 130 applications approved under Kidney Patients Special Assistance.

Another initiative by the state government is Medical Assistance which was introduced in 2021, he said.

He explained the initiative aims to finance partly or fully the medical costs for any type of illness that has been diagnosed by the government medical officer and requires immediate treatment.

“This assistance is one-off or temporary until medical assistance is obtained from another source. Since its introduction in 2021 until 2022, a total of 11 applications have been approved with a total expenditure of RM627,429,” he said.

For the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) initiative, he said a total of 250,930 cards have been issued until last year with 407 private companies and commercial centres registered as its strategic partners statewide.

He said in Sibu there are 34 KGC strategic partners.

“KGC also offers Death Compassionate Assistance of RM3,000 to cover funeral expenses on the death of card holders.

“Until December last year, a total of RM31.92 million in expenses had been distributed to 10,640 eligible next-of-kin of deceased KGC holders.

“All this assistance can be applied online through iSarawakCare mobile application or https://isarawakcare.sarawak.gov.m for further information,” he said.

The event last night, which was attended by about 2,000 people, was graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Sri Ragad Kurdi Taib.

Among those present were UCA president Lau Ing Siong, Federal Tourism MinisterDato Sri Tiong King Sing; Federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau; Senator Robert Lau; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Michael Tiang; Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng; Sibu MP Oscar Ling; Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau; Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting and organising chairman Hii Yik Ping.