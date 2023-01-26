Bau police tracking down suspect who hijacks motorcycle to escape after failed robbery attempt

KUCHING (Jan 26): The police are currently tracking down a male suspect who hijacked a motorcycle from a 28-year-old man to be used as a getaway vehicle after a failed robbery attempt at a house in Kampung Segong, Bau yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement today, said the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, tried to rob a 25-year-old man in a house but failed after a scuffle broke out between them.

“The suspect pointed the shotgun at the victim’s chest and demanded him to hand over his money.

“However, a scuffle broke out between them which saw the victim running helter skelter to his relative’s house, while the suspect made a run towards the main road,” he added.

Poge said he the suspect then stopped a motorcyclist at the side of the road and pointed his shotgun at him.

Panic stricken, the motorcyclist lost his balance and fell at the side of the road, he added.

“The suspect then grabbed the motorcycle and rode it away and left the shotgun at the scene. Also found at the scene was a shotgun cartridge,” Poge said.

A police report was then lodged by the victim at 7.10pm last night which saw teams from the district police headquarters and Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters being deployed to the scene.

“The victim lost his motorcycle and smartphone and they’re estimated to be worth around RM12,400.”

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.