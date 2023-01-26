Bersih: Cash handouts, giving anything of value during elections is bribery

KUCHING (Jan 26): The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) has reiterated that that the giving of cash handouts or anything valuable during elections is bribery.

In a statement yesterday, the electoral watchdog called for the establishment of a permanent standing committee on electoral matters and multiparty democracy during next month’s Parliamentary sitting.

It said the long-awaited Political Financing Act (PFA) Bill that has been hidden from the scrutiny and feedback of the public could be reviewed by the committee.

“The PFA has been discussed since the administration of Najib, Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Ismail Sabri while they were prime ministers. The PFA Bill should be reviewed by a parliamentary committee that takes in the considered views of key stakeholders as well as the public.

“To eradicate this malady requires not only the consistent enforcement of the Election Offences Act (EOA) 1954, but also the enactment of the PFA and the setting up of a permanent Parliament Standing Committee (PSC) to scrutinise the election system and process,” said Bersih.

It was referring to the recent remarks by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who stated that cash handouts to the public during election campaigns is a form of charity and not bribery.

Bersih said although the giving of alms has become part of the culture in Malaysia, handing out cash or anything valuable during elections can be considered as bribery.

“The statement by Abdul Hadi Awang that only candidates and their agents are forbidden from giving handouts is not in line with Section 10 (Bribery) of the EOA 1954 which states that every person before, during and after an election, who directly or indirectly gives cash or anything valuable, can be considered as having committed the offence of corruption.

“What this means is that any cash or anything valuable given to voters during an election period to influence a person to vote for or refrain from voting is a form of corruption.

“It does not matter if the act was done directly or through a third party – it is bribery,” said Bersih.

It added that while the law clearly states that this is an offence, the authorities, be it the police or Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, need to investigate and that the Attorney-General as the public prosecutor needs to charge those involved for the courts to pass judgment.

Bersih said Abdul Hadi’s statement was an admission that money was given out during the general election, and that the courts should be given the opportunity to give their interpretation on the matter.