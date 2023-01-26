British Council celebrates 75th anniversary in Malaysia with new opportunities for UK alumni

KUCHING (Jan 26): The British Council in Malaysia is hosting a landmark event for graduates of UK universities in Kuala Lumpur this Feb 25 – its first Alumni UK Symposium and Alumni UK Careers Fair.

The one-day event will open at the M Resort and Hotel in Kuala Lumpur from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The symposium invites all Malaysians with a UK degree to come together to share their professional expertise and experiences in conversations and interactions that will make a difference to the UK alumni cohorts through the years.

This is a prime opportunity for UK graduates at any stage of their careers to connect and re-connect with their peers, to strengthen their networks and to gain valuable professional development at the same time.

The symposium will explore topics including the impact of the digital age on the future workforce, entrepreneurship, employability and gender balance in leadership.

Part of a major British Council initiative to connect UK alumni all over the world, this event packs a professional punch, with a raft of benefits for UK graduates and opportunities geared to strengthening their collective and individual profiles.

The event will also enable participants to apply their entrepreneurial, cultural and organisational insights to interactions that shape not just their own national and international careers but the future of Malaysia in the region and globally.

Director of British Council operations in Malaysia, Jazreel Goh, emphasises the value of the Alumni UK Symposium as a highlight of the British Council in Malaysia’s milestone year.

“This major alumni event kicks off the British Council Malaysia’s 75th anniversary by celebrating our outstanding track record in connecting the UK and Malaysia through education, inspiring and empowering new generations to create better and sustainable futures for themselves and others,” she said.

Alongside the symposium, the British Council is also hosting an Alumni UK Careers Fair on the same date and time, at the same venue.

The Careers Fair is free to attend and is expected to attract over 20 of the region’s leading international graduate recruiters and companies seeking talented and aspirational graduates with world-class UK degrees.

The British Council also recently unveiled its Alumni UK Malaysia Challenge Fund 2023, a competition to develop innovative strategies for a sustainable alumni network.

With an application deadline of Feb 10, there is still plenty of time for UK graduates to apply for the Challenge Fund which has an award worth RM50,000 that will be allocated to enable the implementation of the winning idea.

Five finalists will also receive a token award of RM2,000 each.

Winners will be announced at the Alumni UK Symposium on Feb 25.

Meanwhile, the British Council recently launched its new global Alumni UK network for international UK graduates to expand the professional benefits of a connected community of people with UK qualifications.

Visit Alumni UK for more information and to register as a member.

To register for the Alumni UK Symposium, visit www.alumni-uk.my.

Application details for the Alumni UK Challenge Fund are available at Alumni UK Challenge Fund.