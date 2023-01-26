Brunei to implement E-Arrival Card for foreign nationals starting Feb 9

MIRI (Jan 26): Brunei will be implementing the registration of foreign nationals electronically, known as E-Arrival Card to replace Form 19 (Embarkation/Disembarkation Form) starting Feb 9.

Its Immigration and National Registration Department, in a statement, said the registration for E-Arrival Card is compulsory for all foreign nationals entering the sultanate through all immigration control posts namely sea, air and land.

“However, those who only transit either at Brunei International Airport or any port of entry in Brunei do not need to fill in the E-Arrival Card form,” it added.

The department urged all foreign nationals planning to enter the country starting Feb 9 to register early prior to their departure to Brunei.

The documents required are a valid passport, address while staying in Brunei as well as the details of their flight or vehicle used.

“The Immigration and National Registration Department however would like to stress here that the E-Arrival Card is not a visa or pass. Visa or pass need to be applied separately subject to current requirements.

“There is no charge imposed for the E-Arrival Card registration and that the department does not appoint any individual or any commercial entity to charge fees for the E-Arrival Card registration,” it said.

For further information, the department can be contacted via email info@immigration.gov.bn or WhatsApp hotline +6737299550.